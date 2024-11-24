KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thryv were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THRY. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

