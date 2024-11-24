KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 1,967 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.54. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

