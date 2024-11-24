Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,281 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AECOM by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.