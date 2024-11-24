Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter valued at about $735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 169,468 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.60%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

