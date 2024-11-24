Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

