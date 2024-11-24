Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $222.91 and a one year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.