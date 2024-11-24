David M. Obstler Sells 33,334 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Datadog Price Performance
Datadog stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $155.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of Datadog
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.