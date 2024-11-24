David M. Obstler Sells 33,334 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog stock opened at $154.83 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.80 and a one year high of $155.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

