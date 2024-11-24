Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

