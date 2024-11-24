Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $23.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

