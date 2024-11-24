Anand Sanghi Sells 30,914 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.