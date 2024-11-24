Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 74,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,952,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.8% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $417.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. This represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,431 shares of company stock worth $74,956,968 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

