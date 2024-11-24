Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,777.82. This trade represents a 32.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44.

Shares of IOT opened at $56.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 41.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

