Financial Comparison: Greif (NYSE:GEF) vs. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) and Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Greif”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares $9.39 million 1.31 N/A N/A N/A Greif $5.22 billion 0.64 $359.20 million $4.60 15.50

Greif has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A Greif 4.99% 13.28% 4.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Greif shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Greif shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and Greif, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greif 0 2 4 0 2.67

Greif has a consensus target price of $79.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Greif’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greif is more favorable than JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares.

Summary

Greif beats JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Greif

Greif, Inc. engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment produces and sells containerboards, corrugated sheets and containers, and other corrugated and specialty products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products markets; and produces and sells coated and uncoated recycled paperboard, and recycled fiber. This segment's corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as various other applications. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use properties. As of October 31, 2023, this segment owned approximately 175,000 acres of timber properties in the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

