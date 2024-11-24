Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.8 %

GETY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Images by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

