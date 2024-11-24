Alexander C. Karp Sells 1,620,395 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $102,425,167.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PLTR opened at $64.35 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

