TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $134.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Shares of TJX opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

