Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of AS opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter worth about $467,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

