Insider Selling: QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $291,667,061.73 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,645,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,106,000 after buying an additional 1,245,590 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth $34,320,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at $19,565,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the third quarter valued at about $18,152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,728,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 372,662 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QDEL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.