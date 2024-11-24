XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

NYSE XPEV opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at $6,233,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 99.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

