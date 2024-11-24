Mark Grabowski Sells 2,595,598 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,881.10. The trade was a 98.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.0 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.18. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

