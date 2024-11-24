Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $166.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on J. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

NYSE J opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

