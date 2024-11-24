Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.66.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 212.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 42.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,412,367 shares of company stock worth $155,067,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

