Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12.

ABNB stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

