United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Argus from $840.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. Bank of America increased their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $849.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $819.40 and a 200-day moving average of $731.97. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $454.71 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

