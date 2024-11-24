FAT Brands Announces Date for 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders**

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) has disclosed that its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to take place on December 24, 2024. The specific time and location of the meeting will be outlined in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, set to be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Given that the Annual Meeting falls more than 30 days beyond the anniversary of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, shareholders interested in having a proposal considered for inclusion in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting under Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, must submit written notice to FAT Brands Inc. by November 27, 2024. The Company has deemed this date as appropriate timing to commence printing and distributing proxy materials.

As per the Company’s Bylaws, shareholders aiming to introduce business or nominate candidates for director election at the Annual Meeting had to deliver such proposals or nominations to FAT Brands Inc.’s main executive offices between August 16, 2024, and September 15, 2024. These submissions needed to adhere to Delaware law, SEC regulations, and the Company’s Bylaws. Notably, no such proposals or nominations were received within the specified timeframe.

The Form 8-K filing also included the signature of Kenneth J. Kuick, Chief Financial Officer of FAT Brands Inc., a move that signifies compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This announcement sets the stage for FAT Brands’ forthcoming Annual Meeting, providing shareholders with the necessary information to engage with the company effectively during the event. Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to monitor further communications from FAT Brands Inc. for additional details regarding the Annual Meeting proceedings.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

