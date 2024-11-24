Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

JCI opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,095 shares of company stock worth $44,820,037 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

