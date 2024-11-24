Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRXFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Immuneering Stock Down 0.5 %

IMRX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.40. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

