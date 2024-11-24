Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Immuneering by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
Immuneering Company Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
