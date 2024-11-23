The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

