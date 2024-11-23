PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,979,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 686,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,138,000 after buying an additional 254,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after buying an additional 251,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.