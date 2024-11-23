Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,445,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,846,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 40.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

MDLZ stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

