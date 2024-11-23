The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.43. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

