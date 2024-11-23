1,698 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.00 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

