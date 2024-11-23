Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Paylocity worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 103.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,445.25. This trade represents a 71.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,096. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

