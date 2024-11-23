Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $110.11

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:OMC opened at $102.38 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $78.90 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 197.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 84,632 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

