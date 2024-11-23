Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,124 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 157,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 133.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 91,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 167.2% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

