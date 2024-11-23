Caprock Group LLC Has $521,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,430.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $242.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,405 shares of company stock worth $94,817,966 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.