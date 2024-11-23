Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $134.17 and a 52 week high of $205.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day moving average of $177.77.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Profile



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

