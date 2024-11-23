33,176 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.07% of FB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK opened at $56.58 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $58.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. The trade was a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $658,460. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

