Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 680.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,075,130.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 507,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.