PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Entergy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Entergy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 19.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. This represents a 67.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.15 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

