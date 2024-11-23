B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $545,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.