PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,355 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after buying an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,343,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $23,394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $24,618,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

NYSE VLTO opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.84. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

