Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,388 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Workday by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Workday by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.46.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

