Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 609 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 522,575 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

