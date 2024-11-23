Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $341.90 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.97 and a 12-month high of $343.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

