Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Flex by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,185 shares of company stock worth $1,122,655. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $41.52.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

