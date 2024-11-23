Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 126 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 268.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,005.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,025.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,855.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.67.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.