Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,480,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $59,460,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in East West Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,578,000 after acquiring an additional 152,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 617,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This represents a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,210. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $2,458,276. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

