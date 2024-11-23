Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,183,000 after acquiring an additional 538,010 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,262,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,697,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,484,000 after buying an additional 129,619 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.10 and a 52 week high of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

