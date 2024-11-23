Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valero Energy by 126.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 69.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

